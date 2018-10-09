Towel-Covered Suspect Wanted For Aggravated Robbery

In Harlingen, authorities need your help to identify a suspect.

The man you see on your screen is accused of aggravated robbery. The incident was reported at the 2400 block of Loop 499. According to a store employee, the suspect entered the store covering his face with a green towel, grabbed several items, went to the cashier, asked for cigarettes and demanded money. He then took out a pocket knife and threatened the cashier. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40’s and is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. If you recognize him, call authorities at (956) 425-8477.