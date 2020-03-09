TOROS KICK OFF THE 2020 SEASON

Last night the Toros officially kicked off the 2020 USL Season and although the RGV FC had a good start with multiple goal opportunities, the game quickly slipped out of their hands.
About The Author
Other Stories you might like
Vipers Compete and More in the Sports Report
February 7, 2020
Kobe Bryant Mural Goes Up in Brownsville
January 30, 2020
Sports Update, UTRGV Against Kansas State and More
February 17, 2020
Women’s Vaqueros Basketball News and more…
March 4, 2020
320x50_Smartphone
Search Stories
300x250_All-Devices_ATF
300x250_All-Devices_ATF
Recently Added
300x600_Desktop_BTF
300x250_All-Devices_BTF
Network Ads
Upcoming Events
-
The Grand Social Club Grand OpeningMarch 10 @ 10:30 pm - March 11 @ 1:30 am
-
Texas & Taco Tuesday with Randy Main & Ken McMeansMarch 10 @ 11:00 pm - March 11 @ 2:00 am
-
Faculty Showcase RecitalMarch 11 @ 12:30 am - 1:30 am
-
Jodorowsky’s El Topo (1970)March 11 @ 1:00 am - 4:00 am
-
Awaken Your Destiny MasterclassMarch 11 @ 11:00 pm - March 12 @ 1:00 am