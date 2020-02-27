Hidalgo County, Texas– Elections department reminding the public that tomorrow is the last day for early voting before super Tuesday.

Residents have been able to cast their ballots since Feb. 18. Different polling locations will still be open to cast your vote.

Super Tuesday is March 3rd and we offer countywide polling grant. So voters can find their ballot in all polling locations throughout hidalgo county…

To take part in these elections you just need to be a registered voter and present a valid id at your polling location.

For more information on where you can vote or want to know the polling locations, you can call 318-2570 or visit the Hidalgo County Elections Department Website at https://www.hidalgocounty.us/105/Elections-Department



Early Voting