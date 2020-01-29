Laredo, Texas– Three men are behind bars and are facing charges of burglary of a vehicle.

The incident happened at the 3000 block of San Agustin Avenue. According to the victim says she was asleep when she received an alert on her phone that someone was near her vehicle. The victim saw a man inside her truck while two others acted as lookouts.

43-year-old Gerardo Lopez, 31-year-old Jaime Eleazar Aguilar, and 28-year-old Francisco Zamora were arrested and taken to the Webb County jail on a three thousand dollar bond.