Three men are arrested for allegedly stealing beer from a convenience store in Laredo.

The incident was reported at a gas station located at the 600 block of Zapata Highway. According to the report, three men stole three 18-packs of beer. The robbery was made in the presence of an off-duty police officer.

“While they were leaving the store, they basically threatened the employee indicating they had weapons and that they would use them in case they were tried to be stopped.”

Ramiro Izaguirre, Jimmy Rocha and Luis Melo were arrested and face charges of robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. No one was injured in this case.