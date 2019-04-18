In Weslaco, three families are left without a home after their apartment complex went up in flames.



The blaze was reported around 12 pm on Melissa Street and mile 6 1/2 west. According to fire officials, no one was injured.



Weslaco firefighters with the assistance of other agencies from the surrounding cities were able to contain the flames within 20 minutes.



“So the first apartment was fully engulfed at the time so firefighters were able to enter the second apartment and stop that fire from going.”



The fire chief tells us three out of four apartments were damaged by the fire, one of them is a total loss.



“We probably had three apartments that were displaced today in the fire. The Red Cross has been notified to assist these families in any way they can.”



A family of five is now left without a place to live. Perla López and her three daughters were inside when the fire began, she tells Fox News how she responded.



“I was in the bathroom but when I came out everything was covered in smoke so I just grabbed my daughters.”



Lopez adds she wasn’t able to save any of her personal belongings because all she was worried about was getting her daughters out.



“I tried to go into my room to get my papers and my bag but I couldn’t get anything so Iust got my daughters and got out.”



The Lopez family is now in need of donations. If anyone would like to contribute, they are looking for girl clothes ages six, four and one.



You can drop off your donations at our studio located at 801 N. Jackson in McAllen.



