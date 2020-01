Laredo, Texas– Three men were arrested for demanding money from a victim at gunpoint.

The incident took place at the 1800 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

According to the victim, one suspect identified as Jose Antonio Sanchez went into the business and pointed a gun at him. The two other suspects were identified as mark Anthony Espinoza and Jose Guerra.

The three men were still at the scene when police arrived.

They were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.