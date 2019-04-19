A traffic stop led to the arrest of three men who were carrying several bundles of marijuana.



When officers attempted to stop a Lincoln Navigator at the intersection of Katiana Drive and Lomas del Sur, the vehicle parked outside a home and two people fled the scene on foot. There, authorities were able to arrest the driver identified as Juan Carlos Moreno. While searching for the other suspect, officers saw clear plastic bundles inside the residence through an open window.



After obtaining a search warrant, police seized 50 bundles of narcotics. Inside the vehicle, 38 more bundles were found.



Authorities were also able to locate the passenger identified as Jesus Hernandez. An investigation lead police to find another home where the drugs were being stored. As officers approached the location on Botello Road, they found Jose Gerardo Gutierrez who fled the scene but was later detained. Here, officers seized 111 bundles of drugs.



In total, Laredo Police confiscated 199 pounds of marijuana with a weight of more than 4,000 pounds and a street value of 1 million 412 dollars.



The three suspects are facing charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana

