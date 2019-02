A third man pleads guilty in relation to a 2015 homicide case in Laredo.

Felipe Arizpe Rosales was sentenced to eight years in the murder of Hector Benavides, who was beaten to death outside the Rumors Country Bar parking lot. The other men who were involved in this murder are Efrain Leonel Hernandez who was found guilty and sentenced to 45 years and Justin Jerman Hernandez, who was sentenced to 10 years.