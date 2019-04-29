In Brownsville, police are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.



The person in a surveillance video is wanted in connection to a theft that happened on the 700 block of West Elizabeth Street on April 7.

Anyone with details on the identity or whereabouts of this man is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. All calls remain anonymous.