Harlingen, Texas– Authorities continue investigating the death of a motorcyclist after colliding with a vehicle.

21-year-old Israel Garza was pronounced dead at valley baptist hospital after he was transported.

The incident took place on Tuesday on 77 sunshine strip. The driver of the vehicle has been cooperating with authorities.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses, you can do so, by going on to gofundme under the name Israel Garza.