This Vessel will serve an integral role in patrolling both Texas state and federal waters for the law enforcement division of Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Texas– The Texas Game Wardens are previewing the new 80′ Patrol Vessel for the Gulf. This amazing new addition to the Texas Game Warden’s arsenal of tools will dramatically improve their ability to keep the Gulf of Mexico safe.

According to a tweet by @TexasGameWarden:

A preview of the new @TexasGameWarden 80' Patrol Vessel. This will dramatically increase our capabilities in the Gulf of Mexico for protecting our valuable Natural Resources, Search and Rescue, and Homeland Security. https://t.co/udhna604p4#Since1895 #125Yrs pic.twitter.com/Vz5nJRcOPn — Texas Game Warden (@TexasGameWarden) February 21, 2020

According to the marinelog.com website, the vessel has some truly impressive capabilities: