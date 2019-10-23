After the severe weather in different parts of the state, Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a statement warning Texans about fraudulent contractors.

As part of the recommendations, Paxton issued was being cautious with contractors who solicit door to door, get more than one estimate on the price, and consult with the better business bureau

The written contract must detail specifically what work will be done, also information about products and services that will be used for the reconstruction or renovation, information about guarantees and warranties that the company will be offering you.

If you have been affected by fraudulent situations like these you can call the office of the attorney general at 800-621-0508.