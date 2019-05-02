Donna, Texas — A new temporary detention facility opens near the Donna -Rio Bravo International Bridge. This, to house hundreds of unaccompanied children and family units coming into the country.

This afternoon CBP officials took us on a tour of the new, temporary detention center. The structure is 40-thousand square feet and can hold up to 500 individuals.

“The people that come here are generally family units or unaccompanied children. They are processed at border patrol stations or ports of entry and they are here pending their transfer.”

The agent adds that the facility is weatherproof and climate-controlled. It has four pods that have areas for eating, sleeping, recreation and personal hygiene.

“Each pod has the sleeping mats. There are bathrooms, there are shower facilities that we have here, recreation areas, there’s childcare there are medical devices.”

According to officials, this temporary facility was built within 13 days. The Donna city mayor tells Fox News what his thoughts are on this center.

“I’m glad that there is going to be an area where these families can be taken to. They are going to have a warm meal, warm bed and have a healthcare cause right now everything in McAllen is getting stretched. They just can’t do it anymore.”

CBP officials say the facility will open today and will have a four-month initial duration. The cost of this center is a 36.9 million dollar contract.