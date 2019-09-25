Two suspects were arraigned after stealing a vehicle with a child inside on Tuesday afternoon.

22-year-old Olvidio Zamora and his brother Eric Zamora have been charged with abandoning and endangering a child without the intent to return, evading arrest and property theft.

On Tuesday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a vehicle theft. This incident happened near the intersection of Sharp and Curry Road in the San Carlos area. Officials located the vehicle within a mile of where the incident took place.

The car, a grey KIA, and a 2-year-old child were recovered unharmed and authorities were also able to retrieve video footage.

Both of their bonds were set at $170.000.