Police in Brownsville have identified two suspects accused of credit card fraud.

40-year-old Mari Lou Andrade and 28-year-old Roxanna Ruby Rubio have an arrest warrant.

If you recognize these women, you are asked to contact authorities anonymously at 956-546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. You could earn a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.