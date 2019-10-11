The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating two suspects wanted for aggravated robbery at an Alamo drive-thru.

Deputies responded to scene Thursday on FM 495. Officials interviewed the store clerk who said two men entered the business with a rifle and stole money, beer and other merchandise.

If you recognize these two men you can call anonymously to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

