Suspects Formally Charged Following Raid

Three suspects are formally charged after a raid in Edinburg on Friday.

26-year-old Gabrielle Nicole Nino, 42-year-old Juan Laurensio Morales and 21-year-old Juan Laurensio Morales were arrested. Nino was arraigned over the weekend and charged with possession of marijuana. She was given a 5-thousand dollar bond. The 42-year-old was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance. He was given an 80,000 dollar bond. The 21-year old was charged with manufacture or delivery of a substance. He was given a 50,000 dollar bond.