Mercedes, Texas– The suspects arrested in connection to a raid at a Mercedes home were formally charged.

Both Crystal Moore and Reymundo Cano were charged with child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana. Cano is facing an additional charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Moore’s bond was set at $55,000 Cano’s at $60,000.

Both were taken into custody Monday afternoon after officials found drug paraphernalia at their property.

This is a followup to this story: