Hidalgo County authorities need your help locating a suspect wanted in an auto theft investigation.

According to police, the vehicle is a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plates KYF3468.

It was allegedly taken from Alamo and was last seen being crossed into Mexico through the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on March 23.

If you have any information on the suspect or incident, contact authorities at (956) 668-tips. Your identity will be protected.