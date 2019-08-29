Laredo Crime Stoppers is requesting your help to locate a suspect.

41-year-old Juan Carlos Villarreal is wanted for theft. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and his last known address is the 2400 block of Piedra China street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact crime stoppers at (956) 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. All calls will remain anonymous.

