Alamo police are needing the community’s help in locating a suspect in connection to a fatal hit and run.

Authorities say 46-year-old Roger Cavazos was driving his motorcycle when he was fatally struck the morning of July 21st between alamo and Cesar Chavez road off of frontage.

Police are looking for a white Chevrolet Silverado which was near the scene of the accident.

If you have any details surrounding this case, you are asked to call Alamo Police at 787-1454.