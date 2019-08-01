Laredo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect

51-year-old Ramon Martinez is wanted on charges of burglary of a vehicle and theft.

Authorities are asking drivers to lock their vehicles to avoid becoming a victim.

“So we do see a lot of vehicles are left unlocked. Over 80 percent of the cases of last week’s cases were left unlocked and we do remind you to remove any valuable items.”

Martinez is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 205 pounds and his last known address is the 4500 block of Los Martinez.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.