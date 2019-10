Edinburg — The man accused of fatally shooting trooper Moises Sanchez was in court today.

Victor Alejandro Godinez pled not guilty today to one count of capital murder and two counts of attempted capital murder. A Hidalgo County grand jury upgraded the charges las month after Trooper Sanchez died on August 24th as a result of surgery complications.

Godinez remains in jail on a 3 million dollar bond and is expected to be back in court on December 5th for a pre-trial hearing.