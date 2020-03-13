Suspect Identified In Connection To A Homicide

Authorities have identified a suspect in connection to last nights shooting in San Juan.

38-year-old Jacob Arroyo also known as ‘Miklo’ is wanted for murder and aggravated assault. The body of a 37-year-old male was found on the 600 block of West 3rd Street after police responded to a call of shots fired.

Arroyo is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen in the PSJA area.

If you know of his whereabouts you can contact authorities anonymously at 956 283-8477.



