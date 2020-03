Laredo, Texas– DPS seized more than $10,000 during a traffic stop.

According to the report, the trooper conducted a stop for a traffic violation on interstate 35. A search of the vehicle revealed a bundle containing $10,803.

The driver was arrested for money laundering and was taken to the Webb County jail.

