A single-vehicle accident was reported early this morning causing lane closures.

The accident was reported at the intersection of Saunders and Barcelona streets at about six in the morning. Laredo police say the driver of an SUV knocked down three power line poles and ruptured a gas line.

“The individual was actually traced by patrol officers in charge of the investigation, he left the car behind they backtracked and that is how they came by with this individual.”

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Alejandro Sanchez, he is facing charges of possession and leaving the scene of an accident.