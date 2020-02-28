Edinburg, Texas– The trial continues for an Edinburg man accused of three counts of intoxication manslaughter in an incident that occurred in August of 2018.

Survivor Jeanna Guajardo took the stand and spoke on the moments before and after the accident killed her mother, sister, and nephew. She showed the jury where her body is scarred from the multiple surgeries she underwent as a result of the crash allegedly caused by then 19-year-old Luis Gonzalez.

A Weslaco crime lab doctor also took the stand and said Gonzalez’s blood contained no traces of alcohol. Judge Fernando Mancias allowed the mother of the defendant to hug her son.

The trial is set to continue Friday morning.