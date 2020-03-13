Supermarkets Impacted By “Panic Shopping” Amid Coronavirus Fears

McAllen, Texas– We’re seeing a bunch of necessities like toilet paper and water’s going scarce. Panic Shopping is being fueled by coronavirus fears.

Although authorities and experts have asked the public to remain calm in regards to the topic of the Coronavirus, supermarkets across the country had been impacted by panic. A situation that has left local grocery stores lacking some essential items.

The pandemic has valley residents rushing to supermarkets in hopes of gathering essential household products. A reaction that has caused a shortage of those very items many require on a daily basis.

“I think people need to relax. take it easy. Don’t get in a mob. Don’t get in a crowd. They say ‘avoid other people’.”

A Local economic analyst recommends the public not to become alarmed by rumors or unconfirmed information stating that consumers who see others attempting to horde certain products create a chain-reaction effect which in turn creates a shortage of supplies.

“We have to think and be well informed. We cannot allow ourselves to panic and go and buy out everything. We can’t be swayed by false versions of events and alarming opinions. There are plenty of credible resources disseminating factual information such as the county and the state of Texas.”

It’s important to mention there has been no federal or state mandate to self-isolate. Health experts continue to advise individuals to avoid large gatherings, close contact with others and practice good hand hygiene.

Governor Greg Abbott has asked all residents to avoid panic shopping and hoarding products, as it is not necessary. State officials are working on replenishing all the central household goods.

