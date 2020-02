Sullivan city, Texas– Earlier today the mayor and his wife went before a judge.

Leonardo “Leo” Garcia and his wife Evelyn Garcia turned themselves into local authorities after an alleged domestic disturbance happened between the married couple last week… Garcia and his wife are both facing charges of assault, a class a misdemeanor and both were issued a bond of 1,000 dollars.

According to the chief of police, Richard Ozuna, the mayor remains active in his position.