Students’ at a local school had to be evacuated after smoke was detected.

According to the McAllen Fire Department, they responded to reports of smoke at IDEA Tres Lagos which was caused by a small fire that had already been put out. However, as a precautionary measure, students were bused to nearby IDEA Quest in order to be picked up by their parents.

Four students, that were exposed to smoke, were transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

The fire is still under investigation.