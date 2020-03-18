RGV RESIDENTS STUCK IN PERU; ASKING FOR HELP TO COME HOME

Several Rio Grande Valley residents who traveled to Peru are now stuck in the South American country.

Peru’s president, Martin Vizcarra, issued a 15-day day nationwide state of emergency and border closure on Sunday due to coronavirus.

Erik Diaz, his girlfriend Gabriela Garza from Rio Grande City, and a friend from Dallas went on vacation before this border closure was ordered.

“The flights are about $4,000 from Mexico.”

Diaz says they have been in contact with the U.S. Embassy in Lima, but they haven’t heard an answer. If you would like to help Diaz and Garza get home, you can go to their gofundme page #stuckinperu-help bring us home.