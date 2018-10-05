Stolen Tequila Bottles Found Being Sold Online, One Person Arrested

Laredo police recover more than a thousand bottles of stolen tequila.

According to the report, the incident happened late September, after a company reported missing bottles. Authorities later found a suspect after seeing them being sold online. The alcohol was at a residence located at the 1900 block of Madison Street.

“We involved the ATF task force officers. Once we follow up the firearms and basically they charged this individual with as a person who is illegally here in the United States with a possession of a firearm, a federal charge.”

Authorities arrested Manuel Alejandro Martinez Fernande. More arrests and charges are pending in this case.