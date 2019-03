In Starr County, after a week of trial, a man is found guilty of murder.



Joel Alejandrez was found guilty of killing Uriel Magana Jr. and tampering with evidence. The incident happened in Roma on Eagle Street, back in 2014.

Families of the suspect and the victim were present at the 381st district court today.

Sentencing is expected for April 3rd. We will keep you updated on this case.