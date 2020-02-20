South padre island, Texas– Authorities are beginning preparations for spring break season which is right around the corner. Officials say the third week of March is one of the busiest of the year and they will be applying additional safety measures in anticipation of the increased amount of tourists. Additional patrolling units and medical services will be implemented during this upcoming spring break,

Anybody that gets into any bother at the island and doesn’t want to file a police report, there will be crime victim advocates here at the station set up for two weeks we will have texas parks and wildlife we will have homeland security we will have DPS to help the flow of traffic…

According to the fire chief, the incidents that take place more frequently during this week are mainly due to alcohol consumption.

Mostly highly intoxicated individuals, people that are overdoing it, people that drink too much, then when they drink too much that leads to assault so they have broken legs broken noses. Jim Pigg – SPI Fire Chief

Fire Chief Pigg recommends for visitors to the island to not go near the water if they are intoxicated and always be accompanied by someone else. officials say that another tool that will help them reduce the number of incidents that take place at the island is using applications like Facebook and Snapchat which teens use the most.

We just want to emphasize safety. We want everyone to come out and for everyone to get home safely. Jim Pigg – SPI Fire Chief

Aside from this, officers will be utilizing security cameras found in different points around town and drones to better protect tourists.

