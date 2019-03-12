A camp for special needs children in the Rio Grande Valley has many people excited. For almost nine years, a group of volunteers have spent their time with children doing different activities.



Children with down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, ADHD, among other disabilities, wait with excitement for spring break to be part of this camp in Edinburg.



“A couple of years ago in 1990 in Ecuador, it was founded by Gene and Jordana. We’ve started different camps and then the one here in the valley, we started about nine years ago and next year will be our 10th. This year we had 42 kids, it is the most we’ve ever had.”



Every child in the camp has a volunteer not only in charge to supervise but to help him or her during lunch, to shower and when it’s time for bed.



“It’s just a great opportunity to just share the love of Christ because that’s our mission here. To glorify God in our own way and this is one of those great opportunities.”



If you would like to donate to this organization or participate, you can call (956) 532-8033.