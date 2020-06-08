Current WBO Featherweight Champion Shakur Stevenson is heading back to the ring in Las Vegas for a battle against Felix Caraballo.

This is the first boxing match after sports were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Both fighters saw each other for the last time prior to the fight.

After two failed attempts from both fighters,they were able to meet the 130 pound weight limit.

It will be a 10 round, no title fight.

The action is tomorrow with the bell ringing in at 6 PM.

Click on video to view full sports report.