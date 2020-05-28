According to local reports in Kansas City, the deal currently in the works between star quarterback and current Superbowl champs could make Mahomes as the best paid player in NFL history.

Prior to the championship game Chiefs owner, Clark Hunt,had said a long term deal with Mahomes was a priority. Some believe the 24-year-old quarterback could be the first to receive a 200 million dollar contract.

Mahomes was named MVP in 2018 and led the Chiefs to their Superbowl win this year against the 49ers.

Click on video to view full sports report.