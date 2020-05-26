Commissioner Gary Bettman says the top 24 of the league’s 31 teams will return for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

About 85 percent of the NHL season was played before the coronavirus forced the league to shut down in mid-March.

Now the top twelve teams from each division will move forward toward the playoffs by playing in two hub cities without fans in the arenas.

The NHL hopes players can return to the ice rink in mid-June in order to begin individual training.

The hub cities or official return date have not been set.

