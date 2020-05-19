“It’s so much easier to clear your head especially when there’s a pandemic going on.” Daniel Cruz

Daniel Cruz has been cycling through the Rio Grande Valley for the past four years…

But lately, he’s noticed something different when he hits the pavement.

“There’s a ton of people on the linear trail beforehand during the summer it would be kinda busy but since the pandemic between 4:30-6:30 just a lot of people.” Daniel Cruz

And he’s right: Since the stay-at-home restrictions began, bike shops like 7th and Park in Brownsville have seen an increase in sales and services.

“We’ve sold more bikes in the last month than what we have in the previous six months”. Grahamn Seviere-Schultz-Owner, 7th and Park

For Grahamn Seviere-Schultz, owner of the shop, this trend is much more than profit.

“To me, it’s reassuring that people are refocusing and trying to stay positive”. Grahamn Seviere-Schultz-Owner, 7th and Park

