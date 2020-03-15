South Padre Island, Texas– The City has decided to suspend the issuance of any new special event permits for the next 14 days. In addition, they ask that local businesses follow CDC protocols with respect to their individual businesses and venues.

In a statement, SPI Officials say:

We are asking all businesses and events to follow protocols as prescribed by the CDC and the Texas State Department of Health. We strongly recommend that our local business leaders exercise their best judgment with respect to their individual venues and events.

Spring Break is an annual occurrence throughout the Island and the City is not hosting or sponsoring any events held by private businesses.

South Padre Island will continue working with Cameron County in safeguarding the community.