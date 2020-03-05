Laredo, Texas– A man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his mother with a knife.

The incident was reported at the 7000 block of Balcones. Police met with the victim who stated her son, 21-year-old Esteban Alexis Espinoza, had threatened her with a knife. This after she asked him to collect all the cigarette butts left outside the house. That’s when he took a knife and cut her in the arm.

When she tried to call 911, Espinoza allegedly snatched the phone away from her. Police were able to detain Espinoza without incident.

