South Texas — More than 1800 pounds of marijuana in different smuggling attempts were confiscated by authorities.

On Wednesday, agents in Brownsville received information about an attempt near the border wall. As they arrived, they dropped the narcotics and fled to Mexico. 92 thousand dollars of drugs were seized. On Thursday, in Rio Grande City agents discovered five bundles at an estimated 187 thousand dollars.

Later that day in La Joya, another 72 thousand dollars of marijuana was discovered.

Throughout the weekend an additional 346 thousand dollars of drugs were found in Garceno.