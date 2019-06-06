Edinburg, Texas — A sixth suspect is arrested in connection to a May 31 shooting in Edinburg.

Jose Mario Benitez is facing charges of organized criminal activity and criminal attempted murder. On May 31, authorities responded to a crash near Canton and Raul Longoria. At the scene, the people involved said they were visiting a nearby friend when a vehicle came up to them and began shooting.

Jose Anaya, Jesus Javier Solis, Jesus Martinez, Yamil Villarreal and Victor Ramirez were the other five suspects involved. An additional charge of engaging in organized criminal activity was given to them today.

Authorities add the victim was targeted for his alleged involvement in stealing proceeds from a group linked to human smuggling.