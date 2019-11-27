Hidalgo County, Texas — Six former employees of the east Hidalgo County Detention Center are in custody facing federal charges.

According to the indictment, authorities discovered several forms of contraband within the detention center. Where five of the former employees allegedly smuggled in the goods in exchange for items of value. All five face bribery charges as the investigation continued, another former employer was revealed to allegedly be sexually abusing an inmate.

All six were placed into custody on Friday following the indictment by a grand jury. Each faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

