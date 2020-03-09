Laredo, Texas– Here are the details on what led up to the Single Vehicle Rollover crash and a state of the two other passengers involved.

The accident was reported at the 200 block of Houston street. Police say three people were on board the vehicle. Authorities found the vehicle on its side and resting above a wall when they arrived at the scene of the incident. They say the call was received at about 5:38 in the morning.

“They were also able to locate three occupants of the vehicle, two of the occupants that were passengers in the vehicle were taken to a local area hospital with their condition unknown. The driver of the vehicle, unfortunately, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Initial information indicates the vehicle may have lost control prior to the accident. Neighbors in the area say there have been too many accidents reported near this area in the past.

“They did that overpass wrong, it was better how they had it before, flat.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending the notification of family members. The only information revealed was that all three passengers were male. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

“As of right now, there is no determination in regards to the cause of the accident or if there is any indication that the driver was driving while intoxication or under the influence of a controlled substance or if speed was a factor”

The Laredo police department crash team continues investigating this incident.

