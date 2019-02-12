Shooting That Left 16-Year-Old Dead Labeled A Homicide

Laredo Police say this is the first homicide of the year. This, after the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office classified it as one. 16-year-old Jesus Alejandro Ramirez Jr. died at a hospital in SanAntonioo after he was shot while inside his home. Police say the shot came from outside the residence. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

New details are released on the shooting that left a minor dead.

Laredo Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-8477.