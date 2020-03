San Juan, Texas– Here are live images from an alleged shooting in San Juan.

Authorities received a call at approximately 5:30 this afternoon in reference to shots fired. Officials say a 23-year-old male was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. San Juan police department is looking for a vehicle involved. A gray Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call anonymously to their crime stoppers hotline at 283-8477.

