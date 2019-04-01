In Laredo, authorities responded to a shooting the left one person dead early Sunday morning. This incident marks the second homicide of the year.



At the scene, Laredo Police say they found a 28-year-old male with one gunshot wound to the upper torso area.



The incident was reported at about 5:21 Sunday morning, in an apartment complex at the 4300 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

“He was immediately transported to the Laredo Medical Center where h, unfortunately, did die from his injuries sustained in the shooting. The Webb Medical Examiner took custody of the body and will do an autopsy as per routine in these types of cases.”



The identity of the victim has not been released as officers are pending to notify his family members. They say they are investigating a motive for the shooting.

“For right now homicide investigators are busy following up the case. There has been nobody who has been officially identified as a person of interest or has been formally charged for this person or persons involved.”



If you have any information on this case, Laredo Police ask you to call 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.