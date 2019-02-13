On February 5, 16-year-old Jesus Alejandro Ramirez Jr. was shot in the head while inside his home.

Laredo Police have officially labeled this case the first homicide of the year. They add they need the community to cooperate in this investigation.

“The only information we have available in regards to the incident and how it occurred, it appears the bullet came from outside the residence went through into a window and struck the victim who was inside his bedroom at the time.”

Ramirez was taken to a hospital in San Antonio where he died two days later. Authorities say they are working to find a suspect or suspects in this case.

“As of right now, the information that we have is scarce. We don’t have a motive still as to why the incident occurred. We have little to no information of potential suspects. The detectives are canvassing the areas to inspect surveillance footage available to them.”

Laredo Police are asking the community that if they have any information to call 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.